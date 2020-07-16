Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.
Police are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.
News

Chocolate-loving thief makes off with Cadbury Caramilk bars

Crystal Jones
16th Jul 2020 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.

At 8.23am Wednesday a man was witnessed allegedly taking three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate from a shop on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the person pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police are investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2001462455.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crime theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire breaks out at Swanbank waste facility

        premium_icon Fire breaks out at Swanbank waste facility

        News Staff at a waste treatment and recycling facility have attempted to contain a fire that broke out at the Swanbank site.

        WATCH: Police seize drugs and firearms in Ipswich raid

        premium_icon WATCH: Police seize drugs and firearms in Ipswich raid

        News A man has been charged after police raided an Ipswich home. Here’s what was...

        REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        premium_icon REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        Business A three-year infrastructure fee payment plan will be negotiated

        Why council decided against free tip vouchers for residents

        premium_icon Why council decided against free tip vouchers for residents

        Council News They were promised by councillors in the election campaign.