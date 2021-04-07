Blockbuster filmed in Ipswich with more movies, TV on way

Godzilla vs Kong is bringing in the dollars during a tough period for the cinema industry. Part of the blockbuster was filmed in Ipswich.

Godzilla vs Kong is bringing in the dollars during a tough period for the cinema industry. Part of the blockbuster was filmed in Ipswich.

A MONSTER blockbuster which has set COVID-19 box office records was filmed in Ipswich, with Mayor Teresa Harding talking up the potential of the city to welcome more film and TV productions.

Part of Godzilla vs. Kong was filmed at the Workshops Rail Museum in North Ipswich in 2019 with 90 crew members and 200 staff involved in the local shoot.

Ipswich City Council has approved 13 film permits in the past several months for titles including House Hunters International, The Parenting Show, the Russell Howard Show and Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

The Workshops Rail Museum.

Godzilla vs. Kong has been a huge success for an industry ravaged during the pandemic.

It has earned $48.5 million during its five-day opening weekend in the United States, which is a record for any movie over the past 12 months.

The latest instalment in the MonsterVerse series has made more than $300 milliom worldwide.

About 200 local sites and businesses, including the PA Hotel, the Incinerator Theatre and the Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway, are listed on the Film Ipswich database in a partnership between the council and Screen Queensland.

The Workshops Rail Museum operations manager Andrew Sivijs said it was far from the first time something has been filmed at the heritage venue.

LOCAL NEWS:Motorsport stars to headline new Ipswich event

An alleyway was turned into a busy Asian city street for Godzilla vs. Kong.

“The Workshops Rail Museum provides a unique backdrop for filming makers with dramatic industrial buildings which can be used with very little set dressing, or turned into a completely different location,” he said.

“We’ve had a range of movies, television shows and commercials filmed at the museum over the years and we enjoy working with film and productions to make the process as smooth as possible.”



The council says productions generally spend anywhere between $10,000-$50,000 on location leases, accommodation for crews and meals and they can provide valuable experience by using local talent in the shoots.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins has been approved to film in Ipswich.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said that the city’s diverse spaces and heritage sites are being increasingly eyed off by film producers from home and abroad and popular productions would help improve Ipswich’s image.

“Film Ipswich provides is a fantastic platform to showcase local film locations, which has been especially important for the creative sector and supporting industry to drive recovery in the wake of the pandemic,” she said.

“Attracting a production means job opportunities for cast, crew and extras and local businesses receive a flow on benefit while they are on location.

“I wish Godzilla vs. Kong every success and thank the producers for the chance to showcase Ipswich’s diverse locations.

“We look forward to welcoming future productions to our city.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.