Block star’s fury after ‘lie’ accusation

Tensions have bubbled over between a contestant and foreman for the second night in a row on The Block, with South Australian contestant Daniel Joyce storming off swearing after a fiery confrontation.

The farmer, who is competing in the reality show with his wife Jade, was accused of "lying" to foreman Dan Reilly by saying his attic space had already been checked by foreman Keith Schleiger.

It culminated in a tense confrontation during which Dan said he was "concerned" by the breakdown of trust, prompting Daniel to erupt, calling his claim "bulls**t".

The Block contestant Daniel wasn’t taking the accusation from Dan. Picture: Channel 9

The SA parents of three have created an attic storage space in their Brighton build, which foreman Dan informed them would need to be formally inspected before being sealed off.

"I don't expect there to be any issues, Keith checked it yesterday so hopefully we're all good still," Daniel responded casually, agreeing to the inspection.

Elsewhere in the episode, Dan returned to clarify the details of Keith's visit to the attic.

"Keith was up there three or four times looking at it all day, that's what I got informed last night when I got home," Daniel told him.

Dan responded: "I just got off the phone with Keith, he said he was up there overseeing, but he's never done a formal inspection whatsoever.

"That concerns me, because I feel like I've been lied to … This is a mutual respect," he said, which a frustrated Daniel took offence to.

Daniel and foreman Dan’s tense stand-off. Picture: Channel 9

"Lied to by who, Dan?" he asked, resulting in an uncomfortable back-and-forth between the pair.

"Well you just said Keith ticked it off," he said.

Daniel hit back: "No I didn't say that, I said Keith's been up there yesterday," to which Dan interjected: "It's a two-way trust."

Kicking off, Daniel responded: "Mate, there's no issue with trust with me and you, and if you feel like I've lied to well that's bulls**t. Absolute bulls**t.

"You just called me a liar mate. I was out at a challenge all day yesterday, I got told Keith was up there three or four times checking it over, but as for checking it off I don't know.

"There's no way that I've been lying to you. Bulls**t mate, call me a liar," he muttered as he stormed out of the room.

‘That’s bulls**t,’ Daniel declared. Picture: Channel 9

It's not the first time Daniel has been at the receiving end of an unfair serve from a foreman - though the last time, it had little to do with his build.

Earlier this season, viewers were not impressed with foreman Keith's comments to Daniel about his weight.

When the South Australian farmer asked Keith to inspect his floor during an episode last month, Keith asked if Dan had "put on weight" while the show had been in lockdown.

"Have you put a bit of weight on?" he probed with a cheeky grin.

"Yeah just a little bit, came back the same way I came over," the taken-aback contestant - who had earlier bragged about losing weight during the competition - said.

The show then cut to a flashback from before their shutdown period, claiming that Daniel had lost weight thanks to their sponsored meals from Lite 'n' Easy.

While the majority of viewers were offended by Keith's "fat-shaming" comments, others thought he could have taken it as the joke it was intended to be.

Did Keith go too far? Picture: Channel 9

In Monday night's episode, it was contestant Harry and foreman Keith facing off over Harry's "unsafe" worksite.

Harry and Tash's tradies were eventually forced to tools down and head home after the site was deemed a safety threat.

It comes after Keith and Harry have been butting heads over several recent episodes, with Keith previously telling the contestant off for blocking part of the construction site without permission, resulting in Harry threatening to leave the show.

The Block continues Wednesday night from 7.30pm on Channel 9

Originally published as Block star's fury after 'lie' accusation