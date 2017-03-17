Block stars bringing beautylicious tips to Ipswich

IN TOWN: The Block's Carlene and Michael Duffy are gearing up to hold a community and design extravaganza on April 1.

BELLBIRD Park is getting beautylicious with The Block TV stars Michael and Carlene Duffy.

Brentwood Forest developers AVID Property Group are gearing up to hold a community and design extravaganza on April 1 with The Block's Michael and Carlene Duffy co-hosting as part of the established estate's Beautylicious home styling campaign.

Carlene Duffy said the campaign's community and design extravaganza would see locals treated to an event jam packed with family friendly activities.

"We encourage locals to come out and see us for a fun-filled day in Brentwood Forest's Rotary Park," she said.

"We'll be presenting a home design and renovation workshop, providing our top tips on how to identify your own signature style, and taking the opportunity to meet and greet and spend some time with event attendees.

"The event is one for the whole family and will also be packed full of activities and treats, including face painting, kids' activities, a sausage sizzle and much more."

AVID Queensland General Manager Bruce Harper said it was a win the AVID team to have the design gurus had come on board to help offer something special to the community.

"The community event is our way of treating Brentwood Forest residents and the local community," he said.

"We know our residents and local families really appreciate these events where there's something for everyone and the opportunity to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

The campaign includes a special offer to Brentwood Forest buyers, providing them with a $5,000 Visa Gift Card when they purchase land or a Tempo Living house and land package by 26 March 2017, and settle by 30 June 2017.