Blind Ipswich man's rocky road to getting new guide dog

WHEN his third loyal guide dog Mickey was retired in 2016, Ipswich man Kelvin Steinhardt knew he was facing a wait to get his independence back.

What he didn't know was that he would be left without his guiding light for almost a year.

The 56-year-old vision impaired Ipswich resident's application for a replacement guide dog had to be made under the new NDIS system which, unfortunately for Mr Steinhardt, resulted in a long and drawn-out process in which he had to call on the help of Blair MP Shayne Neumann's office, as well as the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

In a classic case of better late than never, Mr Steinhardt finally received his new guide dog, Courtney, four weeks ago.

Courtney is Mr Steinhardt's fourth guide dog. He has been blind due to glaucoma and a detached retina since the age of 18.

With the help of Guide Dogs Queensland and Keylink Community Services, the new pairing has been properly acquainted through some repeated train trips to Brisbane and walks to key locations across Ipswich.

Kelvin Steinhardt with his new guide dog Courtney, Warren Jackwitz of Keylines Community Services and Shayne Neumann MP. Cordell Richardson

"We've been through the training course and they've signed her off," Mr Steinhardt said.

"We are finally able to walk the streets. She is very good and I now have a lot more faith in myself. It is really good not to be worrying about walking to the train station any more."

The 300-day wait for Courtney to arrive hasn't been without its challenges.

Mr Steinhardt made a public call for help through the Queensland Times in December last year, after it was discovered that his NDIS plan made no provision for a replacement guide dog.

The misunderstanding was corrected in time, but it left Mr Steinhardt with no option but to use a cane.

On one occasion he tripped over in the Ipswich CBD and was struck by a vehicle. Luckily he was not seriously injured.

"I had a couple of falls," he said.

"People like me have to be able to say something when they are not happy with how they are being treated.

"You have to speak up for yourself."