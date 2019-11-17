Blazing Hornets in smashing form

Ipswich Logan Hornets' opener Levi Thomson-Matthews set up his team’s third victory in the Queensland Premier Grade competition.

TWO outstanding tons, a decisive 145 run stand and a blazing innings from a Queensland Academy of Sport debutant.

The Ipswich Logan Hornets secured their third Queensland Premier Grade two-day cricket competition victory with patience, team spirit and aggressive freedom.

The Hornets also gained some valuable bonus points in their latest win over Sandgate-Redcliffe at Trevor Hohns Oval.

Opener Levi Thomson-Matthews laid the platform with 106, only getting out trying to overhaul the home side's target of 271 with the threat of poor weather.

"Just before tea, we had a crack at the getting the runs and we needed 14 off the last over and there was a bit of lightning around,'' Hornets coach Aaron Moore said.

"We didn't want to give them an excuse to keep us off the field.

"Levi never looked like getting out but he just about sacrificed himself . . . he went for those runs.

"He hit the first ball for six and then he got caught on the fence for the second one.

"That's just the sort of bloke he is . . . a team player. He doesn't care what his individual score is. It's just about the team.''

Thomson-Matthews was dismissed having put on 145 with captain Anthony Wilson.

Thankfully for the Hornets, the weather cleared and they resumed play after tea.

Wilson was 119 not out when the Hornets declared at 6/373, keen to gain some more bowling points.

"They were just exceptional,'' Moore said of the twin centuries.

"Levi was just patient.

"Anthony was perfect. He hit the loose ball and then he rotated the strike on the good ones.''

Capping the fine late batting display was the remarkable innings of Jack Wood.

Celebrating his call-up to the QAS side, spin bowler and lower-order batsman smashed 77 off 33 balls, featuring seven fours and seven sixes.

"He played with a fair bit of freedom. He hit some of the biggest sixes I've seen,'' Moore said.

Jack will join younger brother Harry in the QAS team playing South Australia in the Second XI competition match starting on Monday.

Sending the home side back in, the Hornets had Sandgate-Redcliffe 6/78 at stumps.

The Hornets victory was their third from four encounters in the Bulls Masters First Grade two-day series.

The Hornets Second Graders remained unbeaten after a thrilling last-gasp win over Sandgate-Redcliffe at Baxter Oval.

Chasing 167, the Hornets were in big strife at 9/112 before Michael Topp (60 not out) team with tailender Josh Creevey to guide their team to 183.

The Hornets Second Graders have two wins and two draws this season.