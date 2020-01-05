Blaze hails high fire danger this week

Aerial view of damage caused during a fire at Bundamba in early December, which resulted in the loss of a house. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A SMALL fire at Moggill earmarks high fire danger for the rest of the week.

Rural Fire Service regional manager Alan ­Gillespie said the small structure fire on Priors Pocket Rd was under control with one truck.

Mr Gillespie said Ipswich’s firefighters assisting with the fires in New South Wales would be replaced by a second rotation today.

“We’ve been very busy supporting NSW and we’re about to put a second rotation of people down there,” he said.

“We’ve got some due back on Tuesday that have been down there and they have some interesting stories to tell.”

Mr Gillespie said Ipswich firefighters were right in the thick of it and assisted in saving several dozen houses on Saturday.

“And pulled a crew from NSW that was over run — that was only on their first day of firefighting,” he said.

The fire ban for the Ipswich area has been lifted, but Mr Gillespie said fire wardens weren’t issuing permits in a lot of areas.

“If we don’t get any rain, the lifting of the fire ban will be short lived,” he said.

Another person was confirmed dead yesterday in New South Wales as a result of the bushfires

At least 21 people — 17 from NSW, two from Victoria and two from South Australia — are now known to have died and there are growing fears the toll could rise with officials in Victoria saying six people were missing in the state.

About 2500 buildings have been caught in the blazes since the bushfires began.