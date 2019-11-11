Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Exhausted firefighter airlifted from blaze

by Shiloh Payne
11th Nov 2019 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIREFIGHTER has been airlifted to hospital on Saturday night after suffering from heat exhaustion west of the Sunshine Coast.

The man, aged in his 20s, was believed to be fighting a fire when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the Somerset region.

The aeromedical crew attended to the firefighter around 8pm Saturday night.

The man was transported the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight paramedic treated the man on board.

More Stories

firefighter injured queensland somerset sunshine coast university hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prepare to leave: Current bushfire warnings for Scenic Rim

        Prepare to leave: Current bushfire warnings for Scenic Rim

        News If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

        • 11th Nov 2019 11:53 AM
        Camira woman clueless to who put stolen car in her yard

        premium_icon Camira woman clueless to who put stolen car in her yard

        Crime Police lifted the tarpaulin off a mystery object in the front yard.

        New owner brings 'Byron Bay' vibe to Lockyer highway cafe

        premium_icon New owner brings 'Byron Bay' vibe to Lockyer highway cafe

        News If you have been meaning to stop in to one of Forest Hill’s most iconic shops, then...

        Dealer busted with police ID, ammo, electric knuckle dusters

        premium_icon Dealer busted with police ID, ammo, electric knuckle dusters

        Crime Painter and former sportsmen busted with a cache of illegal weapons.