Letters to the Editor

Blatant crime ignored in Ipswich's forgotten suburb

4th Jan 2021 12:29 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Why is nothing being done about the non-stop burnouts in Leichhardt?

The black rubber marks can be seen all around Ernest and Casey street, yet there is no police presence at all.

When roadworks were happening at the new intersection police were posted there daily to issue tickets to people turning into Ernest street.
Also, there are fights or arguments almost daily in the area.

Recently a child was riding around the streets threatening and yelling out that he is going to kill someone.

Thirdly, there is the constant smell of pot and meth coming from houses nearby.

Now I know that there are suburbs where this would not be tolerated, so why do we have to tolerate it in Leichhardt?

It seems we get ignored. Lots of us work and try to mind our own business.

This is something that needs media attention as the council keeps turning a blind eye on this suburb.

Name supplied

LEICHHARDT

drugs ipswich crime leichhardt letter to the editor police
Ipswich Queensland Times

