Blasting into fun these holidays

REGISTER NOW: Tivoli Drive-in will be hosting a STEM school holiday day on July 3.

REGISTER NOW: Tivoli Drive-in will be hosting a STEM school holiday day on July 3. kate_sept2004

LAUNCHING rockets, a discovery maze, light displays and colour shadows are a few of the experiments which kids can enjoy at the Tivoli STEM Show these school holidays.

Children who have an interest in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics are being encouraged to register their interest now for the one-day program, which will be held at the Tivoli Drive-in on Wednesday, July 3, from 9am-4pm.

Tivoli Social Enterprises project manager Donna Isaacs said all the activities were designed for curious minds.

"The STEM day is designed to appeal to the natural curiosity and interest towards science that children have through different stations across the drive-in," she said.

"There will also be a demonstration from the Rural Fire Brigade with the lighting of baking soda making a solid black toothpaste-like ash mound from carbon dioxide gas."

The cost is $24.19 per child. Secure your tickets by logging on to Eventbrite and search STEM Show 2019.

The Tivoli Drive-in is at 50 Coal Rd, Chuwar.