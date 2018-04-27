BLAST FROM THE PAST: Infamous nightclub making a comeback

AN INFAMOUS Ipswich nightclub is coming back.

Close to a year after the old Metropole Hotel and Club Metro quietly served their last drinks and closed the doors, the original founder is back in town and ready to give it another crack.

Jason Trembath was the entertainment force that first opened Club Metro in the Top of Town five years ago, but since he left the business 18 months later, its reputation slowly declined.

Now he's back in town and is getting ready to open a new, contemporary version of the old classic in the deserted Switch Nightclub building a few hundred metres down the road from the original Club Metro.

Switch Nightclub closed as quickly and as dramatically as it made its debut in the Ipswich entertainment industry late last year.

Switch was only open for a few months.

Mr Trembath said he moved to Bundaberg to further his DJ career after setting up the business in Ipswich.

"This opportunity came up and I thought I'd take it on," he said.

"Basically we're bringing back the Club Metro brand, it's all about the customers.

"We're going to have the same nightclub offering. It will be a blast from the past but a little bit more up to date."

He said the drinks would be 'better priced' and the club would be safer for the community with extra security brought in.

"The security will be a lot more friendly," he said.

"We will treat people with respect as long as we get respect in return.

"We will do what we are supposed to do under all the liquor licencing guidelines."

Mr Trembath had been involved in the nightclub entertainment industry for 25 years and said he knew what made a successful business.

"I know what the customers want," he said.

"We are building a second room inside which will be for RnB and the main room will be called The Coop."

He said the business was not in any was associated with the old Switch Nightclub.

"I know there was some issues with Switch but it is not anything like that," Mr Trembath said.

Club Metro is expected to open on Friday nights within a month.