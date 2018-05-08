'Blast from the past' nightclub re-opening date set

WE'RE BACK: Jason Trembath is re-opening club Metro in Brisbane St, a few hundred metres from its original home in the Top of Town.

WE'RE BACK: Jason Trembath is re-opening club Metro in Brisbane St, a few hundred metres from its original home in the Top of Town. Rob Williams

A RE-INVENTED classic Ipswich nightclub is weeks away from making its bold return.

Close to a year after the old Metropole Hotel and Club Metro quietly served their last drinks and closed the doors, the original founder is back in town and ready to give it another crack.

Renovations are almost finished and plans are in place for the grand opening on May 25.

Jason Trembath was the entertainment force that first opened Club Metro in the Top of Town five years ago, but since he left the business 18 months later, its reputation slowly declined.

Now he's back in town and is getting ready to open a new, contemporary version of the old classic in the deserted Switch Nightclub building a few hundred metres down the road from the original Club Metro.

Switch Nightclub closed as quickly and as dramatically as it made its debut in the Ipswich entertainment industry late last year. It was only open for a few months.

Mr Trembath said he moved to Bundaberg to further his DJ career after setting up the original business in Ipswich.

He said he never intended to return to the Ipswich nightclub industry but the opportunity to take over the old bank building was too good to pass up.

"It's nostalgic," he said.

"There were a lot of positive to come back."

Mr Trembath said he intended to bring back the original Club Metro local partygoers knew and loved.

"We are going to bring back the basics, no VIP, no bottle service or any of that fancy stuff," he said.

"People can just come and party and be entertained.

"I'm in it for the longevity.

"We're just trying to pay the bills and keep the doors open."

Mr Trembath said the old building had undergone extensive renovations and there were 'a few wow factors'.

"People are going to go crazy," he said.

"Basically we're bringing back the Club Metro brand, it's all about the customers.

Mr Trembath had been involved in the nightclub entertainment industry for 25 years and said he knew what made a successful business.

"I know what the customers want," he said.

"We are building a second room inside which will be for RnB and the main room will be called The Coop."

Club Metro is the eights make-over for the site, with the old bank originally turned into a The Vault in 1994.

The name later changed to The Volt, then transformed to Club City in the mid 1990s.

Past venue managers can remember it being called Players in 1999, then Cocktails from 2010 and Cocktails Duelling Piano Bar in May 2015, months before it finally closed.

Switch Nightclub moved in two years later and closed within a few months.

Club Metro will open at 9pm on May 25.