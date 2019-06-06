Blankets and clothing needed as the temperature plummets

BAGS full of blankets, doonas and warm clothing have been donated to charities across the city as the temperature continues to plummet.

Volunteers from Ipswich Assist have been busy sorting through the donated items and handing them out to people in need who are feeling the chill.

Many of the donations have been dropped off by residents, while others have been donated through the online charity GIVIT.

Through the GIVIT website, Australian charities are able to request exactly what is needed by their clients. These requests are listed on the GIVIT website allowing people to donate in response. Alternatively, donors can pledge items for donation into a virtual warehouse, a private online portal where registered charities can see and reserve what's available.

Ipswich Assist manager Jason Budden with blankets donated as part of GIVIT. Rob Williams

Ipswich Assist manager Jason Budden said since pairing with GIVIT a few months ago, they have been able to make a bigger impact throughout the city.

"GIVIT is very good in helping our organisation, as it means we can collect and give out more items to people in need." he said.

"We are able to help more people who are experiencing crisis right now and get them exactly what they need."

GIVIT supports 2,700 charities across the country to meet their needs for warm clothing and bedding for the impoverished, homeless, women and children escaping domestic violence, asylum seekers and refugees.

The charity is calling on more people to donate to the cause, with an urgent call out for heaters, warm clothes and kids pyjamas for families who are living below the poverty line and who are struggling to keep warm.

GIVIT founder and director Juliette Wright said requests for help to the online charity always soar as the cooler weather set in.

"Australians, no matter where they come from or their financial circumstances, deserve to live with dignity, comfort and respect,'" Mrs Wright said.

"Winter is particularly harsh on anyone living without a roof over their head.

"Your good quality, used jacket will have a second chance to warm the heart of someone in need."

Inexpensive items such as socks are in high demand by charities and can make a huge difference to the dignity and comfort of a homeless person trying to survive winter.

To donate funds to the GIVIT Winter Appeal please visit givit.org.au. One hundred per cent of funds to the appeal will be used to purchase essential items for an impoverished Australian.