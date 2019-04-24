Blair votes: Your choices, ballot paper on poll day revealed

The candidate ballot draw for Blair held at the AEC at North Ipswich on Wednesday.

SEVERAL new challengers have been added to the crowded list of candidates attempting to knock-off Labor in the seat of Blair.

Nine candidates were declared for the Ipswich electorate in the Australian Electoral Commission's formal ballot draw today.

Independent Simone Karandrews' ball was pulled first by the blinded commission official, meaning she'll get top spot on the ballot paper.

"It's a great process that we've got," she said after the draw.

"What I'm hoping for is people take the ability to make the most of their vote and make it count.

"I hope people take the opportunity to value the process we have."

Several candidates and representatives attended the draw, eagerly awaiting their number to be pulled.

Candidates from Fraser Anning's Conservative Party and the Democratic Labour Party were last-minute nominations for the electorate.

Here is how the ballot paper will appear:

1. Simone Karandrews (Independent)

2. Peter Fitzpatrick (Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party)

3. Shayne Neumann (Labor)

4. Sharon Bell (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)

5. Robert Shearman (LNP)

6. Majella Zimpel (United Australia Party)

7. John Quinn (Democratic Labour Party)

8. Michelle Duncan (Greens)

9. John (Sandy) Turner (Independent)

The Australian Electoral Commission will open pre-polling centres on Monday, April 29.

Postal vote applications are available for eligible voters.