Blair seat goes from safe to marginal

THE final numbers are in for Blair from the May Federal Election, leaving some surprising results and a substantial swing towards the Liberal National Party.

The Australian Electoral Commission Tally Room shows out of 113,521 voters, 91.34 per cent of the votes counted towards a tally of 103,690 votes.

Some votes didn't count, making up a remaining 7.49 per cent of the vote.

While ALP's Shayne Neumann re-took the seat, Mr Neumann waited until the postal votes were counted before officially calling a win thanks to the tight margin between the ALP and the LNP.

A mere 2300 votes separated the two parties, with Mr Neumann retaking the seat with 49,123 votes, making a majority 51.21 per cent. However a significant 6.93 swing in favour of the LNP shows the changing face of the Ipswich voter.

LNP candidate, Robert Shearman, said the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison's message started to cut through in the final weeks of the campaign.

"We were talking about job creation - the Labor party were talking about taking money away from hard working Australians," he said.

"You have to remember the demographics in Ipswich, you have FIFO personnel, hard-working mums and dads that want to keep their savings.

"I also think the former Labor Ipswich City Council had a fair bit to do with the trust issues in Ipswich and that played a part in it as well."

Mr Shearman said the ALP walking into election campaign touting tax hikes meant a hit at the polls.

"They moved away from their (traditional working class base) and the LNP became the voice and the base of the traditional worker," Mr Shearman said.

Independent and lesser known political parties took up a 39.71 per cent of first preference votes.

Independent candidate Simone Karandrews, who took the lion's share of independent votes, 4.01 per cent, was not surprised with the swing towards the LNP, saying Mr Neumann should take heed of the results.

"LNP polled exceptionally well here this time around, Robert Shearman was not a particularly visible character during the campaign ... but he appeared to be the poster boy," she said.

Mr Neumann conceded, after he declared his win, Labor did not resonate with Queensland voters.