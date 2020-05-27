Blair MP focused on community funds after near loss of seat

NEW ROLE: Blair MP Shayne Neumann reflects on the past 12 months since the election.

FOLLOWING a disastrous defeat for Labor at last year’s election, Blair MP Shayne Neumann says he’s dedicated himself to fighting for better funding for local communities.

The Labor MP narrowly retained his seat at the May election, which reduced his safe 8.1 per cent margin at the 2016 election to just 1.2 per cent – a swing of 6.9 per cent against him.

Since the election, Mr Neumann said, he had learned from the results and redoubled his effort to fight for better funding for the region.

“Every election, you learn from your victories, you learn from your defeats and learn from the experience,” Mr Neumann said.

But he wouldn’t be drawn on whether the swing against him was purely due to the statewide swing against Labor or more localised – saying he’d leave that to “commentators”.

“I’m not going to dwell on what happened 12 months ago, I’ll look to the future,” he said.

Since the election, he says, he’s been advocating from opposition for community funding, in which he has had some success.

It includes securing $200,000 under the local school community fund.

He also pointed to securing funding to improve mobile coverage in the Linville area – an important step following dangerous bushfires that flared at the end of last year.

Ahead of the federal election, Mr Neumann made several pledges for large scale funding for major infrastructure programs, including upgrades to the Willowbank interchange on Cunningham Hwy and Ipswich Showground upgrade.

With the Federal Government having matched Labor’s $170 million pledge for the interchange upgrade, Mr Neumann said he was continuing to push for the works to begin.

“That money still in the fall estimates and still on the table – what needs to happen the state and federal government need to agree on the distribution of the funds,” he said.

He also welcomed news the government had ordered a review of part of the Inland Rail project’s route.

Mr Neumann told the Gatton Star last year a full review would be conducted into the project’s route selection.

While the new review doesn’t include the planned route through the Lockyer Valley, Mr Neumann reiterated his support for a full review.

“I think it needs to be a proper inquiry into the route, and the feedback I’ve got certainly in my electorate has not been favourable,” he said.

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, Mr Neumann said he was looking forward to restarting community mobile offices in June, and was excited to work with the Somerset Council following the announcement of $987,796 in funding under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.