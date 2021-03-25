Blair grants up for grabs to boost volunteers

Shayne Neumann MP has called for applications for community grants. Pics Tara Croser.

Non-profit Ipswich community organisations are being urged to apply for grants ranging from $1000-5000 to support the work of their volunteers.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said a total of $132,450 was available to disperse to groups in his electorate, which includes Ipswich, the Somerset Region and Karana Downs.

The grants can be used for equipment, services or training.

“Volunteers have an extraordinary impact in our local communities,” Mr Neumann said.

“Local community organisations need to contact my office to get an invitation to submit an expression of interest (EOI) for the grant.”

Eligible projects could include small equipment for use by volunteers, contributions to volunteers’ fuel costs, transport for volunteers with disability or unable to drive, training costs, background checks, adapting practices to support volunteer safety in the current pandemic, or promotional activities.

Mr Neumann works with a local community consultative committee to determine which EOIs will be nominated to make a full application.

“In our recently closed Stronger Communities Program, 75 groups made applications seeking over $1.16 million for just $150,000 worth of available grants.

“It is important that groups get an EOI in as soon as they can.

“While there is a short time frame to submit the EOI, it is not an onerous task and groups can work with my office to make the best submissions possible.”

EOIs need to be submitted to Mr Neumann’s office by close of business, Friday April 9.

Contact his office on 3201 5300 or email Shayne.Neumann.MP@aph.gov.au