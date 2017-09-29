Blair Disability Links expo set to shine again

SUCCESS: Shayne Neumann MP with Shawn Gamble and Peter Tully of Able Australia at the 2016 Blair Disabiliy Links expo.

SUCCESS: Shayne Neumann MP with Shawn Gamble and Peter Tully of Able Australia at the 2016 Blair Disabiliy Links expo. David Nielsen

HE admits it is one of the best things he has ever done as Blair MP.

Which is why Shayne Neumann continues to host the Blair Disability Links expo on an annual basis, with the next event set to be held on Friday, December 1 at Brassall Shopping Centre.

Last year there were well over 1000 people at the expo, showcasing just how popular it has become since Mr Neumann first held the event in 2010.

"Blair Disability Links gets bigger each year, demonstrating just how important it is to connect the service providers with the community,” Mr Neumann said.

"The event is a great networking opportunity for the service providers and organisations. I held the first Blair Disability Links in 2010 because I recognised the need for disability service providers, people living with disability and their carers to connect and share information throughout our local community.

The Blair and Somerset region has a substantial number of people living with a disability in it, showcasing why the expo has been so well received by the public.

"The numbers vary from week to week but we are talking about a high proportion of people living with a disability here and a higher proportion of people living on a disability pension than nearly any other electorate in Queensland,” Mr Neumann said, as he provided some historical perspective.

"That goes back to the days of the Challinor Centre and the institutionalisation of people living with disabilities at Wacol and where the USQ campus now is.

"Historically it has been that people with disability have lived in community as well...adults and kids.”

Mr Neumann will release the 2018 Blair Disability Links directory at the expo, a booklet which features more than 90 services and organisations which assist people with disability and their carers in Ipswich and the Somerset Region. The directory doesn't just link people with a disability to service providers.

"I am also linking service providers with each other because not every service provider delivers the same service,” Mr Neumann said.

"If a client is getting a service in terms of transport, but that service provider doesn't deliver household services, they can contact another service provider and point their client in that (direction).”

Mr Neumann has given away more than 80,000 of the Blair Disability Links and Blair Seniors Links booklets in the past seven years.

"They go like hotcakes,” Mr Neumann said.

"I have organisations ring me up and say 'can you deliver a box of them'.”

If service providers wish to update their details in the upcoming release of the disability and seniors booklets, or if they are not in it already and want to be, they should contact Mr Neumann's office on 3201 5300.

Blair Disability Links expo is on Friday, December 1 from 10am to 2pm at Brassall Shopping Centre, two days before the International Day of People with Disability, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of people with disability.