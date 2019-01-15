Blade maker's skill on show

IPSWICH knife maker Brad White has spent the past six years practising and improving his art metal craftsmanship so he can build his own business and make unique items for customers right across the country.

With a background in engineering as a trade qualified boilermaker, he was able to pick up the skills required to make custom knives and blades quickly.

"I've been making blades since 2013, with my quality and skills really improving in the past couple of years,” he said.

"I practise traditional blade smithing techniques as well as modern methods to create one of a kind pieces for sale to a wide range of clients all over Australia - from kitchen knives for the home, hunting knives for the field to swords for the historical fencing market.

"I also currently operate my own business White Armoury out of a shed on my property.”

He also likes to gather with members from the Queensland Metal Artisans Collective and work out of the Cooneana Heritage Centre at New Chum.

Mr White will be one of the exhibitors showcasing his handiwork at the Queensland Knife Show at the Ipswich Civic Centre from February 16-17.

"It will be a great gathering of many like-minded craftsmen from all across Australia as well as retailers of all things knife related,” Mr White said.

If you're looking to learn about knife making, have an interest in knives and blades as a user or as a collector, this exhibition will have something for everyone.

The show will be open from 9am-4pm. Entry is $10 with kids under 16 free.

For more log on to www.queenslandknifeshow .com.au.