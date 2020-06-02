Blackwater bakery reopens after possible COVID-19 link

A BLACKWATER bakery has been flooded with community support after speculation it was linked to a coronavirus case.

Fairbairn Bakery reopened its doors today, June 1, after a temporary closure following the death of 30-year-old Nathan Turner last week.

Mr Turner's fiancee Simone Devon is a valued employee at the family-owned business and has been working there since it opened about six months ago.

Ms Devon undertook three coronavirus tests after the tragic death of her fiance, all of which returned negative.

Owner Kelly Bunyoung said it was great to reopen the business, which received an "overwhelming" amount of support from the community.

"It's our first day open and it's been really good," she said.

"A huge amount of people came in and they all had really great comments. It's been really lovely to have the community come back in."

Blackwater man Nathan Turner. Photo: File

Ms Bunyoung took to the Blackwater Community Facebook page on Sunday night to thank customers for their support and to inform the community of the steps taken to ensure the community's safety.

"Dear customers and our loyal supporters, Chris, myself and the crew from team Fairbairn would like to thank everyone for their patience while we closed our bakery voluntarily with no instructions from authorities, surrounding the speculation of a COVID-19 case was linked to our bakery," Ms Bunyoung wrote on Facebook.

"As we do take the COVID-19 very seriously, we have had anticimex company travel to Blackwater and treat our bakery by fogging and deep sanitising our bakery.

"We also requested to have all our staff tested, which they have, all came back negative, to give ourselves, the community, and the most vulnerable peace of mind that we have taken necessary steps that any suggestion COVID-19 contact may have occurred."

Ms Bunyoung extended her thanks to loyal supporters across all their stores.

"We would also like to thank the special supporters that have sent flowers, cards, messages, called, had our backs, come in and supported our Emerald bakeries saying kind thoughts and well wishes," the post read.

"You guys are amazing and have been a big part of our coping through this most horrendous and trying time. Thank you.

"Blackwater you guys have been so special to us, letting us be a part of your little community showing amazing support in the last six months we have been trading. Please come and support us again."