Initial reports suggest a kite surfer failed to resurface in the water after having difficulties at Blacks Beach about 4.25pm.
Breaking

Blacks Beach kite surfer ‘struggling’ in water declines treatment

Tara Miko
22nd Feb 2021 4:54 PM
UPDATE: A kite surfer who was seen struggling then failed to resurface in waters off Blacks Beach declined treatment.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews responded to initial reports a kite surfer had failed to come out of the water after being seen in distress about 4.20pm.

Reports quickly upgraded to be two people who had failed to resurface in the surf near Burke St.

Paramedics on arrival reported only one person had been in the water, with reports confirmed the kite surfer was seen struggling and land in the water.

However, paramedics spoke with the person who declined assessment at the beach.

INITIAL: Paramedics are responding to reports of two swimmers in distress at a popular Mackay beach this afternoon.

Initial reports suggest a kite surfer failed to resurface in the water after having difficulties at Blacks Beach about 4.25pm.

A second person was also reportedly in distress in the water but reports from the incident were unclear.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were en route to the beach off Burke St.

The Eimeo Surf Life Saving Club was also called in to assist with a possible water search.

It is believed the two people had since emerged from the water.

