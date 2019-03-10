Blackhawks avenge finals loss

A SHAUN Hudson double within three second half minutes helped the Townsville Blackhawks to a comprehensive 34-6 victory over the Ipswich Jets at North Ipswich Reserve this afternoon.

After an early arm wrestle in which both sides traded error for error, it was the Blackhawks who shook off the rust first when Thomas Gilbert took advantage of a lax Jets defensive line to race through under the posts for first points.

Four minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage, with quick ball movement to the left edge creating an overlap for Kalifa Faifai Loa to waltz over untouched.

The Jets were gifted a life soon after when a would-be try was ruled a knock on after video review.

That seemed to spur the hosts into life, with the Jets enjoying consecutive sets camped down in Blackhawks territory.

However there would be no reward for their industry, with Townsville's defence holding out time and again.

Chris Ash appeared to have found Isimeeli Hafoka with a beautiful cut-out pass for the Jets' first points of the afternoon, however the second year player spilt the beans at the line at the Blackhawks went into the sheds up 10-nil.

Having come on for a tiring Jayden Connors late in the first half, former Blackhawk Kierran Moseley muscled over after just one minute of second half play to bring the Jets back within a converted try.

With points on the board the Jets began playing with their tails up - Ben Shea showing his intent with a monstrous hit to deny a Blackhawks try.

However an error in the ensuing set gifted the visitors prime field position, and Hudson would make the Jets pay after being played through to score between a waning Jets defensive line.

Hudson added his second just minutes later, when the usually unflappable Michael Purcell stopped the spinning Steeden on a dime in the in-goal for the Townsville winger to happily pounce on.

Down 18 with 20 minutes to play, the Jets chose to take the two points after Moseley was penalised inside the Blackhawks' half.

That would be all the headway the hosts would muster however, with Krys Freeman crossing for a try just three minutes later.

Fai Fai Loa adding icing to the Blackhawks' cake with his second of the afternoon right on full time to complete the 28 point rout and avenge the Townsville side's elimination final defeat from last season.

Intrust Super Cup

Townsville Blackhawks 34 (S. Hudson 2, K Faifai Loa 2, T. Gilbert, K. Freeman tries; S. Nona 4, K. Faifai Loa goals) def. Ipswich Jets 6 (K. Moseley try; M. Barba goal) at North Ipswich Reserve