Blackface bikini model nurse and her mystery medical ban

A nurse-fashion model has been suspended for alleged misconduct. It comes three years after she he was the centre of a racism controversy.

A Queensland nurse and fashion model has been suspended by the medical watchdog.

The state's Health Ombudsman Anthony Reilly announced last week he had taken immediate registration action against Sophie Mariah Applegarth, from Ascot in Brisbane's inner northeast, preventing her from nursing from September 25.

Applegarth has worked at Royal Brisbane Womens' Hospital since April 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Sophie Applegarth has been suspended by the medical watchdog. Picture: sophieapplegarth

The 5'4" beauty also works as a model for Chic Model Management, and has 22,300 followers on Instagram where she promotes up and coming fashion brands.

In 2019 she posted on Instagram that she was excited for her new venture as a Registered Nurse.

Sophie Applegarth has turned her Instagram account to private. Picture: sophieapplegarth

After finishing school at Brisbane Girls Grammar she studied a Bachelor of Nursing at Australian Catholic University, graduating in 2018.

Ms Applegarth did not respond to requests for comment, and has turned her Instagram account to private.

Sophie Applegarth studied at Australian Catholic University after finishing school at Brisbane Girls Grammar: Picture: sophieapplegarth

In 2017 she was the centre of a blackface controversy after she shared photos of herself and friends wearing blackface at a party, posting a "disclaimer" saying "we were praising our fav sports stars", dressing up as the Williams sisters in tennis attire.

She divides her time between Brisbane, Sydney and her holiday home in Eumundi in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

The Health Ombudsman has the power to suspend Ms Applegarth until it either revokes the decision or she can apply to have it set aside by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Sophie Applegarth, who was suspended from her job as a nurse – Photo Supplied Instagram sophieapplegarth

The Health Ombudsman declined to comment when asked what Ms Applegarth was alleged to have done, citing privacy and confidentiality and "to protect the integrity of any investigation that may be undertaken in a matter".

