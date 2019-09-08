Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News
Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News
News

Black smoke fills sky after massive factory fire

by Sarah Matthews
8th Sep 2019 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE crews are working to control a fire that has ripped through a factory on Brisbane's northside, sending plumes of smoke over the region this afternoon.

Emergency services were called just after 1pm to reports a factory on Bilson and Ellison Roads, Geebung was well involved in fire.

Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News
Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News

Eight fire crews remain on the scene, after working for over an hour to contain the blaze.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area, as the fire has caused a large amount of thick, black smoke in the area.

Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News
Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News

People living in the Geebung and Wavell Heights areas are also advised to close their windows and doors.

black smoke brisbane factory fire fire

Top Stories

    Exclusive chance to enjoy footy finals live

    Exclusive chance to enjoy footy finals live

    Rugby League IT'S rugby league finals fever and you can enjoy all this year's Ipswich grand final excitement on the QT's exclusive new live-streaming service.

    Ipswich parks leading the way for healthy hearts

    premium_icon Ipswich parks leading the way for healthy hearts

    Community Two Ipswich parks have been given the tick of approval.

    BUSHFIRES: Residents of small town told to leave now

    BUSHFIRES: Residents of small town told to leave now

    News The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website