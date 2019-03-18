Menu
New Zealand gang Black Power perform a haka outside the Linwood mosque in Christchurch.
News

Emotional haka outside attacked mosque

by New Zealand Herald
18th Mar 2019 11:14 AM

Members of New Zealand's Black Power gang have performed an emotional haka outside the Al-noor mosque cordon in Christchurch.

Surrounded by dozens of other mourners and facing the many flowers left near the mosque, the group of men performed the haka as the crowd stood in silence.

"We're just waiting for the 'big day' so we can come and support them," Black Power member Shane Turner said.

Thousands of people have gathered in multiple locations across the country to pay their respects, and more than $5 million have been donated to the victims of the terror attack so far.

The death toll from the mosque shootings has risen to 50, with victims ranging in age from two to older than 60.

Members of New Zealand's notorious Black Power gang performed a haka as a sign of respect for the victims of the horrific mosque attacks. Picture: Charles Miranda
Some of the bodies have now been returned to their families.

Thirty-four injured people remain in Christchurch Hospital, with 12 of those in a critical condition in intensive care.

al noor mosque christchurch shooting

