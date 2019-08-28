Black cat brutally punched and smashed against ground

Black cat resting at the RSPCA after escaping a savage beating

THE RSPCA at Wacol has put out a call for dashcam footage after an incident at Inala on Tuesday in which a small black cat was brutally bashed while inside a white bag.

An RSPCA spokesman said a witness at C.J. Greenfield Park, Freeman Rd, Inala/Richlands reported seeing a man pull over in his car and exit the vehicle carrying a white bag.

The witness reported seeing the man striking the bag against the ground as well as hitting it with his fists before being interrupted.

The black cat resting at the RSPCA after escaping a beating at Inala.

A black cat escaped from the bag and the man was seen leaving in a silver sedan heading towards Inala on Freeman Rd.

The man is described as about 180cm tall with short hair, missing front teeth and of Islander appearance.

The cat involved is an affectionate black, domestic medium hair with no readable microchip.

The little black cat that escaped from a savage beating at an Inala park is recovering at the RSPCA at Wacol.

The spokesman said further testing was ongoing as she remains in the RSPCA Veterinary Hospital.

If you believe you may have information or evidence please contact the RSPCA on its 24/7 line 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625) or email cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au