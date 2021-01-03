Bizarre way people documented 2020

Menu
Coronavirus: Here's what to do while you’re bored in isolation
by Stephanie Bedo
3rd Jan 2021 2:23 PM

Some people look back at their year in photos, others journal and for many, 2020 was a year they'd rather just put behind them.

But there's people all over the world who didn't just document every day - they knitted it, in the form of the day's weather.

Yep, there was a thread colour for the weather every day of the year. Now that's commitment.

And you can see all their glorious creations wrapped up in one big, colourful Twitter thread.

Everyone took to social media on January 1 to share their final result.

Some were so long they couldn't fit in the photo.

Please enjoy this selection of pictures and marvel at the people who can take comfort from 2020, literally.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


