Job ad for ‘summer boyfriend’ goes viral

An ad from a New Zealand uni has amused people around the globe.

AS the weather warms, it's time for summer job ads to be posted around university halls. But one such advert has left many amused.

A bizarre job advertisement for a Summer Boyfriend has been found pinned up on a University of Auckland wall.

A photo of the ad, posted on a Overheard @ University of Auckland Facebook group, reads like any other advert and lists the criteria needed to be able to get the Fixed Term - Summer job with $ugardaddyapplications Ltd.

"If you're looking to make a positive change in your work life, have loads of energy, and physically strong and capable and posses excellent to management skills then this could be the right job for you!" the notice reads.

The cheeky ad has created a bit of buzz around campus.

"We are looking for a reliable, honest person with a good dose of common sense to take on the role of Summer Boyfriend which plays a key role in our busy team."

The advertisement goes on to say you will be responsible for providing emotional support for various employees.

The company also compiled a hilarious list of things you must possess to be considered for the position which include:

• Must be willing to execute managing director's plans

• A full, clean driver's license

• Be a dog lover (having regular access to a dog is a plus)

• Not an engineer - this is a non-technical role

• Good communications skills, i.e. not an engineer

• Has financial security

• Does not whiteboy dance

• Not an engineer

• Be a problem solver and not afraid to ask questions (unless they disagree with the managing director)

It then goes on to say a positive attitude and good sense of humour will help you become an indispensable member of the team.

They end the advertisement with what you need to do to apply for the Summer Boyfriend job including a 500-word cover letter, CV, photo of profile side view, screenshot of bank account(s) [and an] Instagram URL link and to send it to sugardaddyapplications@gmail.com - which they claim is a real email address.

The advert says interviews will be held over Skype in November and the successful applicant will start in December.

Found at the bottom of the notice are tabs of the email that people can rip off to apply.

Many people commented on the Facebook post, finding it amusing and tagging their friends to apply.

"I forgot to apply! Could you grab me one?" a person asked a friend they tagged.

"Tough out there for engineers," another person wrote.

"And for hangout requests, expect a reply within 3-5 business days," someone adding their own criteria joked.

$ugardaddyapplications Ltd declined to comment.