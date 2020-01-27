Bizarre solution to horror work injury

Cobbler David Lee was more concerned that he wouldn’t be able to fix shoes again and would lose his store than he was about cutting off his thumb.

Doctors can do amazing things these days.

After losing his thumb in a horrific shoe repair accident, David Lee thought he was going to lose his job. Fortunately, doctors were able to find a replacement … on his foot.

It was his big toe.

Now, after a long recovery, Mr Lee is cobbling like nothing happened.

The professional cobbler was trimming the heel of a shoe last January when his hand got snagged in the machine, SWNS reports. The accident reportedly resulted in Mr Lee's thumb being severed from his hand.

"I shouted for someone to ring an ambulance, but I couldn't see how bad it was. I saw my thumb drop on the floor," he told SWNS. "I had no pain though. I didn't look initially as I compressed it with my jumper. I calmly turned the machines in the shop off. Straight away, I knew how bad it was, and I just worried that I wouldn't be able to fix shoes again."

Mr Lee admits that he "cried my eyes out when I thought about it, as I thought I was going to lose my shop. I was more concerned about that than my thumb because this is my passion."

Amazingly, Mr Lee says because it happened so fast, he felt "no pain at all" and was able to turn his machines off. He then "went outside for a cigarette while I waited for the ambulance".

After being taken to a nearby hospital, he was transferred to the Pulvertaft Hand Centre, at Royal Derby Hospital, where doctors suggested using his big toe to replace the thumb. Mt Lee agreed, saying his main concern was his business.

When asked about his new appendage, he said, "It feels heavy having a toe where the thumb should be."

Now, after recovering from the injury, Mr Lee is back to cobbling and he's even able to use his toe-thumb to paint shoes, which he says is a hobby of his.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission