Bizarre semicircle house Aussies want

It’s the uniquely-shaped house where every room has stunning view – and it turns out that Australians just can’t get enough of it.

With uninterrupted views of the Macedon Ranges from every room, a unique structure and glass encased exterior, it's not hard to see why this Victorian property was the home that got hordes of Aussies excited.

Advertised with a sale price of $1,650,000 to $1,800,000, the stunning build was the most viewed property on realestate.com.au between May 13 and May 19, according to REA Insights Property Preview Report.

Located in Gisborne, a town 47 minutes drive from Melbourne, the glass house is perfectly situated to take in the rolling hills and spectacular sunsets and rises offered by the high outlook.

Absolutely stunning. Picture: Blackbird & Wren/realestate.com.au

The curved, three-bedroom home also features 2.9m ceilings for an abundance of natural light, with the kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms also crafted with luxury in mind. In winter you can warm up with a gas fireplace and hydronic underfloor heating, with a zoned split system cooling and heating system ensuring temperatures are kept just right.

Just imagine waking up to a sunrise from this bed. Picture: Blackbird & Wren/realestate.com.au

The kitchen is also worthy of mention. Aspiring MasterChefs can craft dishes on Italian Carrara marble benchtops, using top-of-the-line Miele appliances. You then have your pick of entertaining spaces thanks to the large open-plan living and dining layout.

A tranquil and efficient space to whip up dinner or a snack. Picture: Blackbird & Wren/realestate.com.au

Should you be considering a change of scenery, the area offers a range of options to take in the sights and sounds of nature as well. The Macedon Ranges Shire is best known for the infamous Hanging Rock which inspired the 1967 novel Picnic at Hanging Rock by Joan Lindsay, and fishing enthusiasts can try their luck at the nearby Jacksons Creek too. Expansive native forests, world-class nurseries and a bustling artisan food and wine community is also within reach.

How Zen. Picture: Blackbird & Wren/realestate.com.au

The famed Gisborne Glass House is just one of the 2755 scheduled auctions this week, which is an 588 per cent year-on-year increase from 2020 numbers, in figures reported from Real Estate Australia's REA Insights Property Preview Report.

Despite immense demand for homes, listings are struggling to keep up - something which has been a key factor in inflating prices.

"Active listing volumes continue to drift lower, highlighting strong demand," said realestate.com.au's director of economic research Cameron Kusher.

"With demand at heightened levels, residual stock for sale continues to be sold, reducing the active supply.

"This demonstrates that despite rising prices and some steam coming out of the market, we are still seeing strong buyer activity."

Although Mr Kusher said there were signs of the housing market shifting "toward equilibrium" when it came to supply and demand, he expected property prices to continue to increase.

"A lot of vendors probably just wrote off selling their homes in 2020 and said they'll revisit it this year, and that is why new listing volumes have been stronger," he continued.

Still, relief is hopefully on the horizon for wannabe buyers.

"I expect property prices will continue to rise, however, with a better balance between demand and supply, it's reasonable to anticipate that the rate of price growth will slow over coming months," he said.

Originally published as Bizarre semicircle house Aussies want

The minimalist interiors truly lets the sprawling landscapes do all the talking. Picture: Blackbird & Wren/realestate.com.au

The home also offers an abundance of space. Picture: Blackbird & Wren/realestate.com.au

This is truly a room with a view. Picture: Blackbird & Wren/realestate.com.au

With a bountiful view to match. Picture: Blackbird & Wren/realestate.com.au

Perfect for intimate dinners or parties alike. Picture: Blackbird & Wren/realestate.com.au

Even the tub is placed in prime position. Picture: Blackbird & Wren/realestate.com.au