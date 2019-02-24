Bizarre last hours before fatal home invasion

Personal trainer Bradley Soper spent almost two hours wandering the streets before breaking into a Harrington Park home. Picture: Instagram

FOR almost two hours on the morning of his death, personal trainer turned home invader Bradley Soper crisscrossed two suburbs yelling abuse before breaking into a home less than a kilometre away from where he lived.

The Sunday Telegraph today pieces together Soper's last hours before he was fatally confronted by homeowner Johan Schwartz in the loungeroom of his Harrington Park home.

It can also be revealed Soper was hospitalised a month earlier after being found delirious and lying in a creek.

Police reports reveal Soper, 34, who founded personal training business School of Strong, rode his motorbike to Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School at Hoxton Park, in southwest Sydney, and set off an alarm on January 28 about 8.30pm.

Officers called to the school by the deputy principal found smashed windows and Soper's motorbike parked nearby.

After hearing a man yelling they made their way through bushland at the back of the grounds and found Soper - who had split with his girlfriend in October - hallucinating, delirious and with a soaring body temperature, sitting and lying in Cabramatta Creek.

Paramedics took him to Liverpool Hospital, suffering from a body temperature of 39.1 degrees.

That incident was the first time Soper had ever come into contact with police. However, officers have drawn parallels to his out-of-character behaviour that night and his final movements on the morning of February 17.

During the early hours neighbours on Walker St, Oran Park, where Soper lived in a granny flat, heard him screaming on the street.

Police pictured outside Johan Schwart’s home. Picture: Monique Harmer

"I heard a guy yelling and I said to my wife that guy sounds stressed. It sounded like he thought someone was chasing him," a neighbour told The Sunday Telegraph.

About an hour later, CCTV cameras captured a visibly agitated Mr Soper, dressed in a singlet, shorts and no shoes, walking down the street again.

He waved his arms around and looked at his phone repeatedly before knocking on a door about four houses up the street from his own flat.

At 7.39am he was filmed by CCTV walking in the middle of the street before knocking on another neighbour's door twice. He looked frustrated and could be seen talking to himself.

Soper then suddenly turned and sprinted down the quiet suburban street towards Davidson St, where police believe he turned left towards Dan Cleary Drive.

Mr Schwartz returns home after being questioned by police. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone

Soper then made his way through the Harrington Forest, where a witness spotted him trudging through the grass rather than using the footpath.

He approached Westwood Court, crawled under a very low fence rather than stepping over it, and was captured on CCTV again zigzagging up the street.

The garage to the family home of Johann Francois Schwartz was partially open that morning and police believe Soper slid underneath it.

Sources confirmed Mr Schwartz, fearing for his safety with his wife and young child upstairs, went downstairs and found Soper in his living room behind the couch.

Soper was found by police laying in a creek after allegedly vandalising Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School in West Hoxton. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"He stands up and Mr Schwartz says 'what are you doing in here?'," a detective said.

"He was rambling and then he goes to run."

It is understood one of the rooms on the bottom level of the house had been ransacked but no property was stolen.

During the struggle Mr Schwartz, 44, tried to restrain the intruder and put him in a chokehold, but Soper lost consciousness.

Mr Schwartz, a business analyst, called out to neighbours for help but despite attempts to revive him Soper died.

Post mortem results this week were inconclusive and did not show a definitive cause of death.

Further tests, including toxicology and an examination of his organs, will be carried out in the hope investigators will learn more about what, if any, drugs were in Soper's system.

Senior police said the case will go to the coroner and it is highly unlikely Mr Schwartz will be charged, as a person is entitled to use reasonable force to protect their property.