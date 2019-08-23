Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parking tickets issued by a Victorian council displaying the Ipswich City Council ABN.
Parking tickets issued by a Victorian council displaying the Ipswich City Council ABN. ABC News
Offbeat

Bizarre interstate parking ticket mix-up

Navarone Farrell
by
23rd Aug 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A bizarre incident, a Victorian council has been busted issuing parking tickets with Ipswich City Council's ABN printed on them.

The Greater Shepparton Council maintain the tickets are still valid, despite the incorrect information. However, according to the ATO businesses must display their name and ABN on receipts.

"It has been brought to Council's attention that the ABN printed on parking tickets issued by Greater Shepparton City Council is the incorrect ABN,” a Greater Shepparton Council spokesperson said.

"Council has obtained legal advice on the matter. The incorrect ABN does not invalidate the parking tickets issued by Council ticket-vending machines.”

"The vending machine ticket is displayed in the vehicle when parking and determines the amount paid, the location and the time the ticket expires. This is not a parking infringement ticket. The parking infringements issued by Council contain the correct ABN.”

"The error on the tickets issued by the ticket vending machines is being rectified.”

When asked about the incident an Ipswich City Council spokesperson said they are investigating to correct the matter.

"Council was not aware of this, has no relationship with the Greater Shepparton City Council, and will be contacting officials there to correct this matter,” they said.

　

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Backpacks bring smiles to children entering foster care

    premium_icon Backpacks bring smiles to children entering foster care

    News The thought of children having nothing to play or read with has inspired one Ipswich mum to give back to those in need

    • 23rd Aug 2019 2:46 PM
    Small home blocks for Deebing Heights site

    premium_icon Small home blocks for Deebing Heights site

    Property Local developers are investigating the 2.71ha site.

    Students hone green thumbs in school gardening

    premium_icon Students hone green thumbs in school gardening

    Community 'It's a great program. It just works really well for the kids'

    Scientists make PFAS harmless, safe to eat

    premium_icon Scientists make PFAS harmless, safe to eat

    News A new compound takes the sting out of PFAS contamination