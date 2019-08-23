Bizarre interstate parking ticket mix-up

IN A bizarre incident, a Victorian council has been busted issuing parking tickets with Ipswich City Council's ABN printed on them.

The Greater Shepparton Council maintain the tickets are still valid, despite the incorrect information. However, according to the ATO businesses must display their name and ABN on receipts.

"It has been brought to Council's attention that the ABN printed on parking tickets issued by Greater Shepparton City Council is the incorrect ABN,” a Greater Shepparton Council spokesperson said.

"Council has obtained legal advice on the matter. The incorrect ABN does not invalidate the parking tickets issued by Council ticket-vending machines.”

"The vending machine ticket is displayed in the vehicle when parking and determines the amount paid, the location and the time the ticket expires. This is not a parking infringement ticket. The parking infringements issued by Council contain the correct ABN.”

"The error on the tickets issued by the ticket vending machines is being rectified.”

When asked about the incident an Ipswich City Council spokesperson said they are investigating to correct the matter.

"Council was not aware of this, has no relationship with the Greater Shepparton City Council, and will be contacting officials there to correct this matter,” they said.