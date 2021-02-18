Bizarre false alarm sends fireys on early morning quest

Drizzly weather may have been behind a false alarm call made on Thursday morning reporting a fire to triple 0.

DRIZZLY weather may have been behind a false alarm call made on Thursday morning reporting a fire to triple 0.

Fireys were sent to an Ipswich suburb to investigate after they received a report of smoke coming from a suspected fire.

When the crew arrived at the corner of Chermside Rd and Queen Victoria Pde about 7.20am, there was no sign of fire.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said a suspicious-looking cloud may have caused the confusion.

“It looks like it was a good intent call and may have been (made by someone) who saw a low-lying cloud,” the spokeswoman said.

“Probably because it was a bit foggy. So we were not required on scene at that one.”

She said fireys had received false alarm calls before but not because of clouds.

“I’ve never seen that before. We get some smoke calls but usually it’s like a pot on the stove or something like that,” she said.

