Bizarre Barbie keeps breeding winning speedsters

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

RAY and Mary Burman have built a training dynasty off the back of their shrewd breeding. Brood bitch Bizarre Barbie has whelped dogs to the ilk of Ipswich track record holder Champagne Sally and more recently Albion Park greyhound of the year Big Boy Bruce and their latest crop are starting to blossom.

For her final litter, the kennel went to Victorian speed star Aston Dee Bee and even though the pups have taken a little longer to come to hand the wins are starting to come.

Smart Lilly was on the front end of a double last Saturday night, going up at $1.65 over the 630 metres.

Smart Lily was more than justifying the quote with the fastest win over the trip in some time, first out first home in 37.23.

Smart Lilly racing at the Ipswich track. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

The bitch has been no overnight sensation taking 24 starts to stamp a trademark win.

However, not two until April, she has had an extensive racing education before.

Mary Burman said she has always fancied Smart Lilly as the first to taste success over the longer trips. Although bad boxes and luck may have trifled her at her previous attempts on the bunny, she looks a true stayer.

Her half brother Big Boy Bruce has recently stamped himself as one of Queensland’s premier stayers. That may be where this bitch is headed with more racing in her legs.

When the couple trialled the pups early, there was one clear standout Regal Rocky.

He was running times his brothers and sisters could not over the sprint trip.

Despite a few bumps in the road at Albion Park, he is making a name for himself at Ipswich. His most recent win was over the 431 metres last Saturday.

The 431 was certainly on the short side for a dog who’s moderately served at the start and powers home. But when he was able to settle third going down the back, his strength was bound to take over coming away in 25.31.

It was the dog’s second straight win at Ipswich after he demolished them earlier in February by 12 lengths over the 520 metres.

He clocked 30.6 on that day. He has two other wins at the track and trip in 30.58 and 30.57, showing he can be consistently quick over the tough trip.

Always strategic with their placements, Burman runners cover all distances at the track as they make their own name for themselves in a long line.

Essex excels at The Creek

ROB Essex is an Ipswich trainer through and through doing all of his pre-training and most of his racing at the track.

It’s only on the rare occasion he ventures to Albion Park with a dog in form and up in grade.

Maywyn Ulysses fills both those categories, riding an amazing streak of wins and placings.

Maywyn Ulysses most recently took down a fourth-grade field last Thursday night.

The win marked the dog’s fourth in his past 10 starts. The other six were all runner-up performances.

The dog doesn’t run the hands off the clock but knows how to get away from the boxes and continues to find ways into the first two.

Essex said he always knew the dog had Thursday night ability but to see him progress through his grades where he’ll be in free for all company next start was something he never expected.

Now the dog is up in grade, there are some juicy odds available for those who’ve kept the faith. He went off at 14-1 last start and may be even longer next time out.

It hasn’t all been Albion Park success. The dog came back to Ipswich on Vince Curry night narrowly going under to Group Three placed Cheap Wine in a thrilling open race.

Brett orchestrates training treble

TONY Brett had a winning formula a fortnight ago when he brought Orchestrate and Hara’s Clyde to Friday’s card.

He repeated the dose with the same two dogs winning in consecutive weeks.

Lismore maiden graduate Orchestrate was brilliant on Ipswich debut winning her maiden heat over the 288 metres in a slashing 16.77. She was untouched out of the lids and around the first turn.

The son of Barcia Bale was never in danger.

His 16.98 win may have been lengths slower on the clock, but the fashion in which he did it was far more impressive.

Drawn well wide on the track in box seven, he dwelt slightly at the start but emerged into a clear second behind Sweet Kris who gave him a bump and kept him posted wide around the turn.

There’s not much runway to fire up when they come off the bend but there was plenty enough for Orchestrate who went into overdrive to mow down the leader.

Now he has knocked off his maiden final over the 288, the natural progression looks to the 431 metres, a similar distance to Lismore where he ran well.

The 431 metres was where Hara’s Clyde stayed for a second consecutive week backing up his 25.06 victory with an even better 24.87 gallop over the 431.

Punters got $1.40 about the dog, which was a generous quote given his $1.10 price tag a week before. Once he cleared the first turn without getting touched, it was game overpowering past the leader to win by an ever widening four lengths.

Hara’s Clyde is a Group Class dog over the 520 metres. But with no races available in Queensland for the next few months, he looks to be cashing in at the track the dog made his name at.

Brett went two for two with his good things on Friday and made it a treble when he came back Saturday night to see Enthusiastic break his maiden in the time of the night on Saturday a quick 30.54.

The dog looked a special in the Maiden field with his experiences in his career to date.

Starting in the Dave Brett Memorial in November last year, he then went on to make the Lismore Maiden Final and most recently the Group Three Vince Curry Final.

Despite coming out on the back foot, Enthusiastic showed great muster to clear them comfortably at the first turn and was brave fending off challengers in the run home.

Any dog breaking his maiden in 30.54 over the 500 metres at Ipswich is worth following.

His best is yet to come.

Extra Malt hallmarked for auction series

WITH the Ipswich Auction Sprint Series done, contenders are beginning to line up for the 500 metre Auction Series.

Heats begin on April 3.

Training couple Graham and Leanne Hall look to have a leading chance with Extra Malt.

The progeny of Paw Licking and It Gets Better has gotten off to a scintillating start to her career, winning five from eight starts with dominant victories at Albion Park and Ipswich over the traditional sprint trip.

The bitch had big wraps on her before Monday night at Albion Park.

Everyone is now standing up and paying attention as she flew around the circuit in 29.6.

Graham Hall said it was a relief to see her put the time on the board. She’d trialled super as a pup but was yet to back that up under race conditions until Monday.

To put the time in context, it would have seen her winning the Group Three Golden Ticket, which Richmond Derby finalist Crazy Cool won in 29.61.

She would have run second to Shima Shine in the Group One Gold Bullion.

Extra Malt wasn’t facing that calibre of chaser but not many run 29.6 in their careers let alone when they’re still only one-year-old.

The rising star has limited Ipswich experience but her one start here in early February was a glorified training gallop.

She put 12 lengths on her nearest rivals.

She has clearly improved since then and will be one to beat come heat time.

She’ll run into John Catton’s Little Byrnes who showed why he was a heavy favourite in the Auction Sprint Series with a 24.81 win on Saturday night.

Second elect Borneo Bandit went with him early, but his 500 metre prowess came to the fore as he was far too strong in the run to the line.

Catton will look to be the first since the reintroduction of the sprint race to win both series.

The dog is well and truly capable over both trips.