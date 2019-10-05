Bittersweet celebration after school boundary change

CHEERS: Roxy Yeomans, Ben Tan, Amelia Moss, James Downing with Cailin, 10, Olivia, 2, and Ethan, 8 are celebrating after the Ecco Ripley estate was included in the catchment for the Ripley Valley State Primary College.

THERE is cause for celebration amongst residents in the Ecco Ripley estate after their battle for sense prevailed.

Parents living in the master-planned community, some who had built homes there knowing two new schools were on the way, were left gobsmacked when they learnt they would not fall within the catchment area for the primary school.

But as some celebrate, others have been left bitterly disappointed.

Single mother Amelia Moss's two children will be attending the Ripley Valley State Primary College, which forms part of the $120 million education precinct which will open next year.

She said common sense had prevailed after the final catchment maps were revealed.

Previously her children would have had to attend Raceview State School 5km away, even though her home is just 2.8km from the new primary school.

"Unfortunately old Ripley was left out but I guess they have to end the catchment somewhere,” she said.

"When people built in Ripley, we were told that there were new schools coming and we would be able to send our children there.”

Ms Moss said the fight for change had brought residents closer together.

"It's power in numbers and when everybody feels the same way, sometimes you just can't take no for an answer,” she said.

"You've got to fight and we did fight as a community. It's definitely brought the community closer together.

"I think we have a really good community spirit and everybody looks out for each other. I think that's very important in today's society because I feel like the community spirit in a lot of other areas has been lost. It's not like the good old days when I grew up as a kid and everybody knew their neighbours.

"It seems like everybody knows each other in this community due to what's happened with the school.”

A street party held yesterday afternoon will be followed by another get together at Faye Carr Park today at 2pm, with both events are designed to strengthen that bond amongst residents.

Ashleigh Krafft just missed out on making it inside the catchment.

"I have seen the boundaries and now all of Ecco is included but still not the original Ripley township which is where we live,” she said.

"The catchment literally wraps up around our four streets but doesn't include them.

"It's disappointing yet again but there's nothing we can do about it. Our daughter is off to private school because of it all.

"It just would of saved a lot of stress had we known from the start that the entirety of the suburb wouldn't be included.”

Those outside catchment area can still be accepted

BRENDAN Krueger is relieved parents now have "clarity”, with the release of the finalised catchment areas for the new Ripley Valley education precinct.

The foundation principal of Ripley Valley State Secondary College will move into the first of the school's newly constructed buildings by the end of the month.

Enrolment information sessions will be held at Deebing Heights State School on October 24 at 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Expressions of interest for the high school have reached upward of 85, with Mr Krueger expecting between 100-150 students for the high school's first year and about 200 for the primary school.

The high school will welcome Year 7 and 8 students in 2020 and the primary school will cater for Prep to Year 6 students.

Mr Krueger said he did not deal with as many concerns from parents about the initial catchment areas as Ripley Valley State Primary College foundation principal Naomi Meerwald did.

Schools can accept enrolment expressions interest from families living outside the catchment area with the final decision made by principals.

"People living out of the catchment can still apply,” he said.

"We've said everyone is able to put forward an EOI whether they are in or out of the catchment.”

"It's really unknown (how many students will enrol). There's very little actual real data because it's such a growth area. It's really difficult to tell. It's very much an unknown with people also moving in over the Christmas period with the army and the defence force.”