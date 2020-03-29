Bitterly disappointed Martin congratulates new mayor on win

David Martin and his wife Jacqui at their home in Ipswich.

DAVID Martin said he was bitterly disappointed with the result of the election, saying he had hoped to rise above personal politics to get his message across.

In a video posted online about lunchtime yesterday, Mr Martin congratulated the new Mayor Teresa Harding and the other candidates.

“Well done to Teresa and her team. I know there has been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes,” he said in the short video.

“Thanks for the support from so many people, I have been truly humbled and we’ve been really blessed.”

Afterward, Mr Martin said he believed he had a lot to offer the city.

“I think my message was lost in a lot of inuendo from the past that came up during the campaign,” he said.

Mr Martin said the new mayor and councillors faced a tough tast ahead, especially given the current climate of uncertainly around coronavirus.

The unsuccessful candidate will return to his job as a teacher at the Youth Detention Centre at Wacol after Easter.