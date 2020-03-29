Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Martin and his wife Jacqui at their home in Ipswich.
David Martin and his wife Jacqui at their home in Ipswich.
News

Bitterly disappointed Martin congratulates new mayor on win

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
29th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAVID Martin said he was bitterly disappointed with the result of the election, saying he had hoped to rise above personal politics to get his message across.

In a video posted online about lunchtime yesterday, Mr Martin congratulated the new Mayor Teresa Harding and the other candidates.

“Well done to Teresa and her team. I know there has been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes,” he said in the short video.

“Thanks for the support from so many people, I have been truly humbled and we’ve been really blessed.”

Afterward, Mr Martin said he believed he had a lot to offer the city.

“I think my message was lost in a lot of inuendo from the past that came up during the campaign,” he said.

Mr Martin said the new mayor and councillors faced a tough tast ahead, especially given the current climate of uncertainly around coronavirus.

The unsuccessful candidate will return to his job as a teacher at the Youth Detention Centre at Wacol after Easter.

dave martin ipswich city council. ipswichvotes2020 teresa harding
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Sacked councillors take strong lead

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Sacked councillors take strong lead

        News Two candidates take the clear lead in division two, while Harding holds firm on her lead for the mayoral spot. Vote counting will resume Sunday morning.

        Ipswich’s new mayor claims victory

        premium_icon Ipswich’s new mayor claims victory

        News Dave Martin concedes defeat in campaign fought over personalities

        Council front runner expects to be run down

        premium_icon Council front runner expects to be run down

        News Former councillor leads pack in Division 1, but expresses uncertainty about...

        LOCKYER, SOMERSET RESULTS: Here's what we know so far

        premium_icon LOCKYER, SOMERSET RESULTS: Here's what we know so far

        News ROLLING COVERAGE: Stay informed of all the developments as counting begins for the...