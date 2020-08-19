Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

Biting star slapped with monster ban

by James McKern
19th Aug 2020 5:14 AM

 

Gold Coast Titans star Kevin Proctor has been found guilty of biting Cronulla Sharks star Shaun Johnson.

The ugly incident saw Proctor sent from the field with cameras showing him with his mouth opened while Johnson's forearm wrapped across his lips.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The heated moment was captured by TV cameras and the footage was enough for the NRL bunker to advise on-field referee Henry Perenara to give Proctor his career-first send-off.

An NRL judiciary hearing on Tuesday night spanned over two before the announcement came through.

Because of a seven year good record, Proctor received a 25 per cent discount but was still slapped with a four-week ban.

You’re outta here.
You’re outta here.

Johnson found himself in hot water after he broke his silence publicly on Tuesday morning about the incident and could cop a sanction for discussing the matter prior to the hearing. He acted as a character witness during the hearing where he was grilled over changing his stance on the events that had unfolded.

Do you think Kevin Proctor bit you? "No".

Did you think he bit you at the time? "Yes".

When did you change your mind? "In review".

"As the match went on I thought it didn't make sense. At the time I thought I got bit.

"When I was in the dressing sheds I started thinking about it all and it didn't add up.

"I've never been bitten before. I'm not saying he tried to chomp my arm off."

Johnson initially complained before backtracking.
Johnson initially complained before backtracking.

Ahead of the judiciary hearing Proctor had broken his silence surrounding the scandal and said he never actually bit Johnson.

Proctor told The Courier-Mail he is "pissed off" that the on-field referees made such a contentious decision on the run.

"I will be telling the NRL judiciary I didn't bite Shaun Johnson," Proctor said.

"My record in this game speaks for itself.

"I didn't bite him, I am 100 per cent on that.

"I will fight to the death to clear my name.

"Rugby league has been going on for 112 years and no-one has ever been sent off for alleged biting.

"I'm so pissed off about this.

"To be accused of biting someone is the lowest thing you can face as a footballer."

Originally published as Biting star slapped with monster ban

More Stories

ban biting editors picks gold coast titans kevin proctor nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate’s unconventional answer to ice scourge

        Premium Content Candidate’s unconventional answer to ice scourge

        News A mother and business woman has joined the race for the seat of Ipswich to continue her fight to legalise cannabis

        Have you got the lungs? New town crier needed

        Premium Content Have you got the lungs? New town crier needed

        Council News They will have big shoes to fill after former town crier John Deeks hung up his...

        Supermarket thief found hiding in the dunnies

        Premium Content Supermarket thief found hiding in the dunnies

        News Woman admits to helping a friend steal to fund North Queensland trip

        Sixties pop icon stands with Ipswich Vietnam veterans

        Premium Content Sixties pop icon stands with Ipswich Vietnam veterans

        News At a time when he was topping the charts and soaring to stardom, everything changed...