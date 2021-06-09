Bitcoin trader’s graffiti attack on PR queen

Roxy Jacenko has claimed victory after a Bitcoin trader was found guilty of spray-painting her office. Picture: John Grainger

Sydney PR queen Roxy Jacenko has claimed victory after a bitcoin trader was convicted of a foul-mouthed graffiti attack on her office.



Over 12 months after a magistrate refused to grant Ms Jacenko an apprehended violence order against Anthony Hess, he was on Tuesday found guilty of scrawling “Roxy is a c**t” on her wall.

Hess did not attend Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court and was not legally represented as he was found guilty of two counts of intentionally marking a premises without consent and fined $2400.

Ms Jacenko took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate.

“We have set the record straight about this incident, proving beyond reasonable doubt that Anthony Hess was responsible for the graffiti on that night, alongside one other, despite his deniability (sic) of it,” Ms Jacenko said.

Anthony Hess has been fined for a vile graffiti attack on Roxy Jacenko’s office. Picture: John Grainger.

She said the incident left her in “genuine fear for not only my safety but that of my kids”.

Ms Jacenko attempted to take out an AVO after she claimed Hess angrily confronted her at a $500-a-head event in 2019 and accused him of the profane graffiti attack on her Paddington office.

In denying Ms Jacenko’s application, Ms Hawkins said Ms Jacenko did not appear to be alarmed after their verbal altercation.

Roxy Jacenko in front of the graffiti attack on her offices. Picture: Supplied.

Hess, who has since moved to Los Angeles, said he played no part in the graffiti attack.

“Gay guys don’t do graffiti,” Hess said outside court last year, adding it wasn’t his “style”.

Ms Jacenko has said that she will now be seeking to recover $140,000 in damages and legal fees.

Hess and street artist Anthony Lister were charged with the graffiti attack in April this year after it’s alleged police found GoPro footage inside Mr Lister’s home.

Mr Lister has also been charged and will face court next week. He has indicated he will defend the charges.

