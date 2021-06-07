‘Bit** stole it’: Man asks permission to eat evidence

A man caught with a stolen eclair blamed his female companion for stealing it. Picture: file

A man caught eating a stolen creamy eclair told police his female companion stole it, before asking if he could continue eating the evidence.

Nahum Alberts, 20, from Stafford Heights, pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property on June 3 at North Ipswich; and unlawfully entering a place of business at Riverlink shopping centre.

Alberts appeared for the Ipswich Magistrates Court matter via video link.

Sgt Caldwell said Alberts was not meant to be in the company of the young female due to a court order, and had been belligerent with police.

Police were called to Riverlink after a report of a man and female stealing from Coles.

“She is stupid. Not even my girlfriend,” Alberts told the officers when confronted about the eclair and drink theft.

“He was eating the eclair and drinking Powerade,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He said: ‘That bitch stole it’, and said he was aware they were stolen, then asked if he could still finish eating it.”

Sgt Caldwell said Alberts received a prohibition order last September that he was not to attend Riverlink for 12 months.

His defence lawyer said Alberts was living in the Ipswich area with his mother.

“Obviously he was very mouthy to the police,” he said.

“He is on the job seeker program, and is after some landscaping work.”

Magistrate Andy Cridland convicted and fined Alberts $900.

