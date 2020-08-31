Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been fined after she received a jar filled with more than just lollies for her 18th birthday.
A woman has been fined after she received a jar filled with more than just lollies for her 18th birthday.
News

Celebrations end early after police find dangerous drugs

Rhylea Millar
31st Aug 2020 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT WAS a birthday present she'd rather go without, but a woman has been handed a fine after she received a lolly jar with more than just sweets inside.

Most people look back fondly on their 18th birthday celebrations, but Jemma Maree Pratt will remember hers for some of the wrong reasons.

On July 30, police conducted a search warrant at Pratt's residential address and found a lolly jar filled with 3.4g of marijuana, 2g of powder and six tablets in the defendant's bedroom.

The powder and tablets were later identified as Methandienone, which is a form male growth hormones or steroids.

Present at the time of the search, Pratt told police a friend had gifted her the lolly jar for her birthday and she intended to discard the drugs but didn't get around to it.

When police asked the defendant why she had dangerous drugs in her possession, she allegedly said she didn't think they were dangerous.

Pratt pleaded guilty to two separate counts of possessing dangerous drugs, was fined $350 and placed on a good behaviour bond for the duration of six months.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

court crime drugs
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Giving them away: Magistrate shocked at Broncos jersey theft

        Premium Content Giving them away: Magistrate shocked at Broncos jersey theft

        News A couple has been fined after admitting to taking a footy jersey from Best and Less

        Tyre fitter takes fury out on ute with sentimental value

        Premium Content Tyre fitter takes fury out on ute with sentimental value

        News A man has been fined and ordered to pay compensation for smashing up a vehicle

        Meatworkers left in dark with future of plant unclear

        Premium Content Meatworkers left in dark with future of plant unclear

        News The plant is in the middle of a two week shutdown but the future of the facility is...

        Cops raid home linked to Tina Greer cold case murder

        Premium Content Cops raid home linked to Tina Greer cold case murder

        Crime Home raided by police investigating suspected cold case murder of Tina Greer