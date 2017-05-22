Birds of Tokyo 'can't wait' for Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BIRDS of Tokyo's Glenn Sarangapany can't wait to share the band's heavier new sound with their Ipswich fans.

He's also excited to try a classic Ipswich "pub parmie" on Friday when the band visits the city as the group plays a small series of live shows in regional cities along the east coast.

The world-famous band will play at the Racehorse Hotel the day before headlining the sold-out Big Pineapple Music Festival.

Fresh from winning their fourth APRA award for Best Rock Work, and having recently toured Australia's regional centres with their sold-out Harlequins Tour, Birds of Tokyo announced a handful of additional shows and Ipswich was lucky enough to make the cut.

Keyboard player Glen said the musicians were keen to visit Ipswich.

"Everyone's really looking forward to it," he said.

"Regional shows are way more fun than capital cities.

"There's less pressure and we can get up there and be more free.

"In more intimate shows we get to be ourselves and focus on our performance as a whole (more so than big festivals). It reminds us of when we first started."

Glen said special guests supporting Birds of Tokyo at the Ipswich show would be Brisbane punk outfit Columbus.

"They've supported us on a couple of shows and they're really good. All the dudes did a shoey at the end of the first show so that got them some points," he joked.

According to the keyboard player, dark, dystopian heavy synth-rock sounds plus a swag of signature anthems was what fans could expect when the band play songs from their latest album, Brace.

"The show will be pretty intense. We will be playing a lot heavier stuff. As a band we've been gravitating to heavier rifts and we've kind of reworked some other material to be more in line with the bigger sounds (in our new album)," he said.

"We are super excited to be playing this body of work. It's a lot more orchestral and it's really good to see the crowd's reaction at these smaller shows."

The band will be playing a mix of old and new hits, although they never know exactly which songs will make the cut until right before a gig, says Glen.

"Basically we all just yell and argue with each other before the show," he said.

"The last regional tour was a great vibe so we want to put some days in to write while the band's in that head space this time around."

The other thing the band love about regional gigs is getting into the pub culture in each town they visit.

Glen said there was a key way to tell if pubs they were visited were up to scratch.

"If they do a chicken parmie well you know it's a good pub," he joked.

Birds of Tokyo will perform live on Friday at the Racehorse Hotel in Booval.

Tickets can be purchased online at Moshtix.