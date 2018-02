WEST Moreton Hospital and Health Service has reassured people they are not likely to become ill after contact with pigeons.

"Residents should be assured they are not at high risk of contracting psittacosis or other illnesses from wild pigeons," Public Health Physician Catherine Quagliotto said.

Psittacosis is a rarely notified infectious disease that is most commonly transmitted to humans from parrots.

There has not been a confirmed case of psittacosis in West Moreton for more than 10 years.