REVEALED: Bird's-eye view of new $3.3M cycling track

A SKY-HIGH view has revealed the progress of the region's $3.3 million Ipswich Cycle Park at Raceview.

Major earthworks have been finished, keeping construction on schedule for an official opening in early March.

The criterium circuit, being built behind the Western Pride football fields and Ipswich Hockey grounds at Briggs Road, will consist of three track configurations: 1.31km, 1.08km and a 400m internal oval.

Infrastructure and Emergency Management Committee chairwoman Cheryl Bromage said overhead images from October and December showed significant progress.

"We are very pleased with work to date and everything is on schedule," she said.

Cr Bromage said all bulk earthworks and drainage was finished, with final outlets to the creek to be done once landscaping was finished.

Two of three pavement layers have been put on the track, all electrical conduits are done with installation of pits and light pole footings underway and swale drains have been turfed to avoid erosion issues.

In the next month, crews will construct the final pavement layer, with asphalt planned to be finished in the first week of February. They will also re-spread the topsoil and landscape.

The staging areas will be concreted and starter's hut installed before lights and poles are put in place.

Cr Bromage said if work continued as planned, the project would be completed by late February with an official opening set for early March.

The State Government provided $1.5 million for the construction of the Ipswich Cycle Park to increase participation in sport and recreation activities.

The stage one development includes the construction of a 1.5km asphalt circuit that can be configured to three different lengths.

The track will cater for runners with a wide-cycle lane and separate running lane incorporated.