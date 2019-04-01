Menu
TALE OF TWO HALVES: The redevelopment of the Karalee Shopping Village (left side of image) is nearing completion.
TALE OF TWO HALVES: The redevelopment of the Karalee Shopping Village (left side of image) is nearing completion.
OPENING SOON: Coles and 15 new stores for $80m expansion

Andrew Korner
1st Apr 2019 12:00 PM
THE finishing touches are being put on an $80 million Ipswich shopping centre expansion more than a year in the making.

Karalee Shopping Village owner and managers Consolidated Properties Group and CVS Lane Capital Partners have confirmed the retail hub's massive expansion is on track for completion by early May, a month later than planned.

The Queensland Times has obtained exclusive aerial images which showcase the centre's 3,900sqm expansion, which will house a new Coles supermarket and 15 new specialty stores.

Consolidated Properties Group National Retail Leasing Manager Rob Clifton said negotiations were being finalised with a number of retailers in the new precinct.

 

Specialty retailers already confirmed include a café, the Ipswich Library Kiosk, My Beauty Station and clothing, homewares and gift retailer Moss & Sparrow.

Mr Clifton said the expansion more than doubled the size of the existing Karalee Shopping Village.

"The new and improved Karalee Shopping Village will boast 7,329sqm of floorspace, with a great mix of fashion, food, health, convenience and service retailers," he said.

"We only have a handful of spaces remaining in the new part of the centre, which will add to the existing offering including Woolworths and 15 specialty stores.

"A new McDonalds, external to the shopping village, is also expected to start construction in the coming months, and will deliver between 80 and 100 full and part time jobs for locals once complete."

 

Work is also well under way on a new set of traffic lights at what will be the entrance to the new part of the shopping centre.

The 5.92ha Karalee property, which is over three lots, was purchased for $26 million in 2015.

In August 2017, Consolidated Properties and Melbourne-based boutique property finance company CVS Lane Capital Partners announced their plans to build the 3900sq m expanision next to the existing 3429sq m Woolworths-anchored neighbourhood centre.

Work started early the following year.

