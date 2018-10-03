Menu
Mirrigin, the wedge-tailed eagle, is now resident at Ipswich Nature Centre.
Environment

The eagle has landed - in Ipswich

3rd Oct 2018 3:20 PM

A SPECIAL animal has arrived at the Ipswich Nature Centre.

Mirrigin is a wedge-tailed eagle, Australia's largest raptor, and one of the largest eagles in the world.

After being shot, the eagle was taken to a Brisbane veterinarian.

Once Mirrigin was recuperated it became clear she would not be able to fly and hunt as she once had in the wild.

It was decided she would be rehomed to a wildlife park because of her calm nature.

She is housed in an off-display enclosure at Ipswich Nature Centre.

Construction of her display enclosure is in the planning phase. 

