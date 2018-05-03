Menu
Seafood farmers can breathe a sigh of relief after samples from the Logan and Brisbane rivers returned negative results for white spot virus. Picture: Liam Kidston.
News

Logan seafood farmers given all clear

by Danielle Buckley
3rd May 2018 12:20 PM

Seafood farmers can breathe a sigh of relief after samples collected from Logan and Brisbane rivers have all returned negative results for white spot virus.

Last month, the deadly virus was detected in crab and prawn samples from nine sites at the northern Moreton Bay region near the Redcliffe Peninsula.

Today, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said it was good news for Brisbane and Logan seafood farmers.

 

Mark Furner confirmed that samples from Brisbane and Logan rivers were negative for white spot virus.
"Samples collected from the Logan and Brisbane Rivers have all returned negative results," he said.

"The extended east coast sampling from Caloundra to Cairns is currently underway and some samples have been submitted for testing."

More than 780 samples were taken for testing from Logan River.

While the sampling is now complete for all of Moreton Bay, Mr Furney said it was important that testing is completed from all sites before any decisions about the white spot disease strategy moving forward are made.

"What we need to see now is a real commitment form the Federal Government - in particular the new Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud - in next week's budget to ensure that our seafood industry remains viable," Mr Furner said.

"Having suffered from a range of pest and disease incursions in the past few years, it is clear that Queensland is at the frontline of biosecurity in Australia."

The news couldn't have come at a better time for Logan seafood farmers, who are gearing up for its 22nd annual Prawn Day tomorrow at Woongoolba's Gold Coast Tiger Prawns Farm.

brisbane logan queensland seafood seafood farming white spot virus

