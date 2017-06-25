24°
Bingo group raise $2000 in support of Forte family

Lachlan Mcivor
| 23rd Jun 2017 12:00 PM Updated: 25th Jun 2017 3:55 PM
CONTRIBUTION: Julie Johnson and Betty Brennan present Bronagh Gillespie with $2000 in support of Brett Forte's family.
CONTRIBUTION: Julie Johnson and Betty Brennan present Bronagh Gillespie with $2000 in support of Brett Forte's family.

EVERY Monday morning the Plainland Hotel Bingo Association gathers for more than just a fun get-together.

Every few months the majority of the money they have taken in as a group during that time is donated to a charity.

It seemed only right their next effort would be in support of the family of fallen police officer Brett Forte, who was gunned down in the Lockyer Valley last month.

Member Julie Johnson said it took about six months to raise the $2000 they have donated to the cause.

"Once it builds up a bit, we donate to a charity," Mrs Johnson said.

"(Hotel manager) Michael (Porter) brought it up, he said it would be a good thing to give some money towards the family and then we spoke to everyone and they all agreed.

"It's a great cause."

Laidley acting officer in charge Senior Sergeant Bronagh Gillespie was on hand on Monday to receive the funds.

"I'm very grateful on behalf of the Queensland Police Service and the family to the ladies and gents to going to the effort to raise the money," Snr Sgt Gillespie said.

"I'm very, very touched by the contribution."

Snr Sgt Gillespie said the support shown by the community towards local police since the tragedy had been overwhelming.

"The community in the Lockyer have just been amazing in their response," she said.

"We also did a cake stall at Laidley last Friday, where we raised nearly $800.

"We've been very, very touched by the response of the community."

It was a loss felt especially hard by the police officers in the Lockyer Valley.

"Brett did come down and help us with operations that we do down here with the tactical crime squad," shesaid.

"We did know Brett and he did come down to the Valley and assisted us whenever we needed it."

The group meets every Monday at 8am for an 8.30 start at Porters Plainland Hotel.

"Everyone's welcome and it's all in support of charity," Mrs Johnson said.

"It's always a great morning down here."

Gatton Star

Topics:  brett forte plainland hotel bingo association police porters plainland

Digging down to find Clare

Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, who got her big break on the US TV series Nashville, is touring Australia with her solo album.

After five years on Nashville it’s time to tell her own stories.

