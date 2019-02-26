Menu
BIG INNINGS: 101-year-old Ronald Bateman makes a wish for a win in the bingo as he cuts his birthday cake.
People and Places

Ron passes triple figures at bingo bash

Andrew Korner
by
26th Feb 2019 12:58 AM
WHEN Club Services Ipswich regular Ron Bateman wandered into the bingo room on Sunday he was in for a pleasant surprise.

It wasn't that elusive win that he chases four times a week, but it was a significant milestone non the less.

Ron celebrated his 101st birthday last Thursday and his friends and family didn't miss an opportunity to mark the occasion with him.

Joined by wife of 48 years, Fay, Ron sat down for a well deserved birthday cake on Sunday as his loved ones belted out a chorus of happy birthday.

The proud old North Ipswich resident of some 63 years has endured a tough battle with skin cancer treatment lately, but has come through it still mobile and alert as ever.

"There would be something really wrong with me if I wasn't here playing bingo," Ron said with a cheeky grin.

Daughter Shirley Jenkins said when her father is in good health, he plays bingo at CSI every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

"I am so proud of him," she said.

"He is still very mobile for 101.

"He has been undergoing skin cancer treatment but Monday is the last day of it.

"He has been going ok with it."

