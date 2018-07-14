Court stoush: 64 it’s a bingo war

Edward Mullins and Paul McGuire are at the centre of the bingo stoush.

A BINGO barney at a retirement village has sparked a ­bizarre court saga between two senior-citizen residents.

The heated stoush began when 86-year-old Edward Mullins allegedly told 64-year-old Paul McGuire "Outside and I'll knock your head off" after he tried to host a bingo game at Opal Gardens - aka Opal by Living Gems - retirement resort at Logan Village in July last year.

Mr McGuire has launched legal action in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, calling on them to evict fellow resident Mullins - and they've continued the war in the magistrates court.

Edward Mullins at Beenleigh Court.

The 64-year-old has argued village management breached an agreement that required them to ensure quiet enjoyment of his premises and the common areas.

He claimed they failed to stop the harassment after Mullins allegedly verbally threatened him, told him to return bingo balls to the cupboard and gave him a how-to on running a bingo session.

"While conducting the bingo session, Mr McGuire says Mr Mullins sat at the table opposite him and stared at him in an attempt to harass him," the QCAT judgment said.

Paul Maguire outside the court. Pictures: AAP/ Ric Frearson

Mr McGuire also claimed Mullins continued to serve in the bar of the bowling clubhouse, which disrupted his enjoyment of the area.

Despite Mr McGuire's application being dismissed by QCAT earlier this year, the pair have continued warring in the Beenleigh courthouse where they fronted a magistrate this week over a good ­behaviour application brought by Mr McGuire.

The Courier-Mail understands Mr McGuire had taken over the running of the bingo tournament shortly before the stoush began and not all residents supported the change.

"What I'm trying to understand, sir, is how a man of 86 … he doesn't look like he is a prize fighter at a stadium on a Friday night … how is he going to put into practice any idea of seriously assaulting you, how is that likely to ­happen?" Magistrate Brian Kilmartin asked Mr McGuire during a mention of the ­matter.

Mr McGuire told the court that he relied on a witness, a former neighbour of Mullins, who claimed he had been assaulted by the 86-year-old, including being coward-punched.

"That evidence will show Mr Mullins is capable of the act and that's what I'm in fear of … He's done it before," he said.

Magistrate Kilmartin said that was a legitimate concern.

QCAT found Opal Gardens conducted a proper investigation into the matter and could not be "expected to monitor every movement of every homeowner and the ­relationship between each and every resident".

A Living Gems spokeswoman said the matter between the men was "of a sensitive nature and should be treated with care and compassion".

" (QCAT) has already decided in favour of the Resort owner in relation to its actions in the matter between Mr McGuire and Mr Mullins. Living Gems is satisfied with the Tribunal's decision in its totality," she said.

"We at Living Gems are proud of the harmonious and friendly communities that are established within our Resorts and are committed to preserving our fundamental principles of belonging and acceptance."

The pair will return to court in November. Both men declined to comment.