Bindi Irwin and boyfriend Chandler Powell enjoy the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner.
Celebrity

Bindi Irwin engagement rumours swirl after Terri's tweet

by Amy Price, The Courier-Mail
19th Mar 2018 5:57 AM

TERRI Irwin has sparked further speculation that daughter Bindi could be heading for the aisle with boyfriend Chandler Powell.

Bindi has been dating Powell, 21, for nearly three years and this morning Terri took to Twitter to comment on the relationship.

"After many years of @BindiIrwin kissing frogs, it finally paid off! #KissMeImIrish," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of Bindi as a child holding a frog next to a photo of her and Powell.

The cryptic tweet was retweeted by Bindi and long-time friend Russell Crowe.

It came just one hour after Powell posted a lengthy message about his relationship, with a loved-up photo of the couple taken by Robert Irwin.

Bindi Irwin celebrates her 19th birthday with family and friends at Australia Zoo.
"Moments like these walking by the river with my girl are what I live for. This photo encompasses what our every day is about, constant laughter and no clue of where life will take us that day. That is the best way to live Thank you Robert for capturing this special moment!" Powell wrote.

Bindi retweeted the message, adding "You mean the world to me I count my blessings every day to have you in my life."

While there appeared to be no ring on Bindi's finger, the influx of tweets in quick succession left fans speculating whether the pair had finally got engaged.

The Courier-Mail has reached out to Australia Zoo for comment.

